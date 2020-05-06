MoHR to spend Rs 20 mln for effective human rights awareness programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) would be spending Rs 20.0 million during the current financial year 2019-2020 for creating an effective Human Rights Awareness Programme in the targeted districts.

Talking to an official of MoHR on Wednesday, he said the main objectives of the project were to increase the people's understanding and knowledge about respect of human rights in islam and fundamental human rights enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan and domestic national laws for human rights; To promote tolerance and respect for human rights and inter-faith harmony to combat religious intolerance for a peaceful society through strenghtening regional Directories project of Human Rights; To sensitize rural and urban communities for behavioral change towards certain human rights issues particularly gender based violence; To develop communication strategy to address major human rights issues particularly violence against women, women's inheritance rights, child abuse, transgender, minorities and PWDs .

Keeping in view these objectives, the Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department devises every year three fold plan of human rights day activities at provincial and at all districts of the Punjab including print and electronic media campaign/ coverage for celebrations of International Human Rights Day.

He said that the Ministry of Human Rights always tried to promote peace for the protection and promotion of Human Rights.