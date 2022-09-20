MoHR to start awareness campaign for transgender rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) in collaboration with the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA0 will soon start an awareness campaign about transgender rights.

A working group comprising representatives of relevant Federal and provincial government departments, including NADRA, and civil society organizations (CSOs), had been formed which would hold sessions across the country to aware the common people about the transgender rights, an MoHR official told APP.

For meaningful progress on Sustainable Development Goals 16.9 and 10.2 towards sustainable human development, he said , "We should promote and protect the rights of the most vulnerable segments, and take measures for creating a comprehensive society with effective participation of transgender persons."