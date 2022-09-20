UrduPoint.com

MoHR To Start Awareness Campaign For Transgender Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MoHR to start awareness campaign for transgender rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) in collaboration with the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA0 will soon start an awareness campaign about transgender rights.

A working group comprising representatives of relevant Federal and provincial government departments, including NADRA, and civil society organizations (CSOs), had been formed which would hold sessions across the country to aware the common people about the transgender rights, an MoHR official told APP.

For meaningful progress on Sustainable Development Goals 16.9 and 10.2 towards sustainable human development, he said , "We should promote and protect the rights of the most vulnerable segments, and take measures for creating a comprehensive society with effective participation of transgender persons."

Related Topics

Civil Society Progress Government

Recent Stories

PM to present today Pakistan's case on issues of i ..

PM to present today Pakistan's case on issues of immediate attention during UNGA ..

24 minutes ago
 Infinix pledges restoration of flood affected area ..

Infinix pledges restoration of flood affected areas via Infinix Flood-Relief Dri ..

25 minutes ago
 Planning Minister announces to launch 'Adopt a Dis ..

Planning Minister announces to launch 'Adopt a District' program

48 minutes ago
 Army Chief, EU Ambassador discuss regional securit ..

Army Chief, EU Ambassador discuss regional security

59 minutes ago
 SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orph ..

SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orphan girl

1 hour ago
 Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I mat ..

Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I match against England

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.