MoHR to start campaign against gender based violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :16 days of activism against gender based violence is a worldwide campaign marking the advocacy against violence against women. "Family Protection & Rehabilitation Centre, Islamabad" which is working under the Ministry of Human Rights to protect the women from all kinds of violence, started a campaign for the elimination of violence against women and also gave awareness in collaboration with Human Rights Awareness Programme on 25th November 2020,said in Press release issued here on Wednesday .

Under this campaign the FPRC is holding sessions for women Gender Based Violence survivors on pro-women laws, women rights in islam and Constitution of Pakistan, restriction of dowry and custody of children at the Centre.

FPRC is also holding stress management and vocational training sessions for the women survivors in the evening.

FPRC also held a radio show (Radio Pakistan, Islamabad) for mass awareness of women facing GBV to inform them about the role of MoHR for ensuring Human Rights in Pakistan.

The overall purpose of this exercise is to highlight the massage of 16 days of activism regarding "Zero tolerance for violence against women and girls" among women survivors throughout the country as domestic violence during the pandemic period was the most reported crime.