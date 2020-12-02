UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHR To Start Campaign Against Gender Based Violence

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:13 PM

MoHR to start campaign against gender based violence

16 days of activism against gender based violence is a worldwide campaign marking the advocacy against violence against women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :16 days of activism against gender based violence is a worldwide campaign marking the advocacy against violence against women. "Family Protection & Rehabilitation Centre, Islamabad" which is working under the Ministry of Human Rights to protect the women from all kinds of violence, started a campaign for the elimination of violence against women and also gave awareness in collaboration with Human Rights Awareness Programme on 25th November 2020,said in Press release issued here on Wednesday .

Under this campaign the FPRC is holding sessions for women Gender Based Violence survivors on pro-women laws, women rights in islam and Constitution of Pakistan, restriction of dowry and custody of children at the Centre.

FPRC is also holding stress management and vocational training sessions for the women survivors in the evening.

FPRC also held a radio show (Radio Pakistan, Islamabad) for mass awareness of women facing GBV to inform them about the role of MoHR for ensuring Human Rights in Pakistan.

The overall purpose of this exercise is to highlight the massage of 16 days of activism regarding "Zero tolerance for violence against women and girls" among women survivors throughout the country as domestic violence during the pandemic period was the most reported crime.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad November Women 2020 Family All From

Recent Stories

Ajman DED launches &#039;The Best&#039; competitio ..

31 minutes ago

Sci Minister asks students to adopt bio tech as pr ..

1 second ago

Challenges as South Africa seek to hit back agains ..

3 seconds ago

Chief Minister takes stock of ongoing development ..

10 seconds ago

ECC approves removal of RD on Cotton Yarn: Razak D ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition asked to shun politics over corona issu ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.