MoHR to start campaign for transgender rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) in collaboration with NADRA would soon start campaign for transgender rights to prevent human rights violation.

Talking to APP, he said that the campaign would create awareness among people for transgender rights, adding that the working group comprises of relevant Federal and provincial government representatives, civil society organizations (CSOs) and NADRA official would also participate in the campaign.

Achieving meaningful progress on SDG 16.9 & 10.2 towards sustainable human development, he said , "We should promote and protect the rights of the most vulnerable segments of the society and take measures for creating a comprehensive society with effective participation of transgender persons.