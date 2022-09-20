UrduPoint.com

MoHR To Start Campaign For Transgender Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 12:40 PM

MoHR to start campaign for transgender rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) in collaboration with NADRA would soon start campaign for transgender rights to prevent human rights violation.

Talking to APP, he said that the campaign would create awareness among people for transgender rights, adding that the working group comprises of relevant Federal and provincial government representatives, civil society organizations (CSOs) and NADRA official would also participate in the campaign.

Achieving meaningful progress on SDG 16.9 & 10.2 towards sustainable human development, he said , "We should promote and protect the rights of the most vulnerable segments of the society and take measures for creating a comprehensive society with effective participation of transgender persons.

Related Topics

Civil Society Progress Sudanese Pound Government

Recent Stories

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Paki ..

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Pakistan: FM

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to furth ..

Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to further deepen strategic cooperatio ..

28 minutes ago
 PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA sessi ..

PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA session

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th September 2022

3 hours ago
 FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women ..

FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women entrepreneurs in tax complianc ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.