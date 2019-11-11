MoHR to starts training campaign of ICT police for child protection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Ministry of Human Rights has started a training campaign of ICT police for child protection from any kind of physical and verbal abuse.

According to an official, under this campaign training will be provided to police to protect street or labourer children and children who were in child protection centres.

She further said here on Monday that the mostly children who involved in bounded labour were harassed by the their bosses and colleagues. Police should visit the brick-kiln, hotels, workshops and different public places to inspect the situation whether the children working in those places are safe, she said.

She said that there was need for creating awareness among police for children's social protection.

She further said that to break the mental barrier for creating awareness among policemen and general public as the rate of crime against children with incidents such as 729 girls and 575 boys suffered sexual abuses during the last six-month, she said.

She further said that it was not only the responsibility of Ministry of Human Rights to create training campaign, but it was also the responsibility of parents to talk with children about good and bad touches as every five children in the country were subjected to sexual assault and abuse, but no one talked about it.