MOHR took historical initiatives for child protection

Ministry of Human Rights has taken initiatives to protect child rights in the country, include setting up National Child Protection Centre and 12 child protection committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights has taken initiatives to protect child rights in the country, include setting up National Child Protection Centre and 12 child protection committees.

Ministry of Human Rights established helpline 1099 to provide legal advice child rights issues. The schools of Islamabad are engaged for awareness campaigns on child abuse, said a press release issued here.

The judges and police are sensitised and trained on issues related to child abuse.

Police Stations are designated in ICT for women and children. Many legislations are introduced for child rights which include The Criminal Law (Second Amendment) Act 2016, ICT Child Protection Act 2018, The Juvenile Justice System Act 2018, The Zaineb Alert, Response and Recovery Act, 2020 and The prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2019.

Many awareness campaign are organised on issues related to child rights i.e. child abuse, child labour, child protection, young achievers, rights of the girl child. Federal Minister of Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari took notice of several complaints and cases of child rights like student tortured by Principal of Private school at Talagang, video surfaced on YouTube of teacher of Madrassa abusing a girl child, case of missing child from Youhanabad, case of Farishta, gang rape of a young girl allegedly by her 3 brothers.