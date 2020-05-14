UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MOHR Took Historical Initiatives For Child Protection

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:30 PM

MOHR took historical initiatives for child protection

Ministry of Human Rights has taken initiatives to protect child rights in the country, include setting up National Child Protection Centre and 12 child protection committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights has taken initiatives to protect child rights in the country, include setting up National Child Protection Centre and 12 child protection committees.

Ministry of Human Rights established helpline 1099 to provide legal advice child rights issues. The schools of Islamabad are engaged for awareness campaigns on child abuse, said a press release issued here.

The judges and police are sensitised and trained on issues related to child abuse.

Police Stations are designated in ICT for women and children. Many legislations are introduced for child rights which include The Criminal Law (Second Amendment) Act 2016, ICT Child Protection Act 2018, The Juvenile Justice System Act 2018, The Zaineb Alert, Response and Recovery Act, 2020 and The prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2019.

Many awareness campaign are organised on issues related to child rights i.e. child abuse, child labour, child protection, young achievers, rights of the girl child. Federal Minister of Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari took notice of several complaints and cases of child rights like student tortured by Principal of Private school at Talagang, video surfaced on YouTube of teacher of Madrassa abusing a girl child, case of missing child from Youhanabad, case of Farishta, gang rape of a young girl allegedly by her 3 brothers.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Student Young Alert Talagang Criminals Women 2016 2018 2019 2020 YouTube From Labour

Recent Stories

Air Arabia reports AED71 million net profit in Q1

6 minutes ago

UAE global model of humanitarian action: Head of A ..

36 minutes ago

No collective Itikaf this year as COVID-19 pandemi ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan taking multiple steps to overcome COVI ..

2 minutes ago

Students of class IX, X, XI & XII to be promoted t ..

2 minutes ago

Three gangsters held in Kasur

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.