MoHR, UNDP hold consultative workshop on action plan on human rights

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) conducted a two-day consultative workshop focused on "Developing a National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights in Pakistan" here in a local hotel on Friday.

The consultation took place through the facilitation of the Ministry's Peshawar Directorate headed by the Director, Mr. Ghulam Ali.

The consultation invited relevant stakeholders from government departments, business enterprises and members of civil society organizations as well as labour unions.

The process of the development of the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights was shared with the participants and the participants were engaged in a panel discussion consisting of Dr. Naila Nazir, Associate Professor at the University of Peshawar, Ms. Rukhshanda Naz, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment at the Workplace, and Ms. Aasiya Khan, previous Vice President of Women Chamber of Commerce.

The participants were also placed in working group activities to share their knowledge from their sectors and what they would like to see introduced in the National Action Plan.

The Ministry stated that it is interested to seek input from each province and the key stakeholders invited to the consultation event will help provide specific recommendations catered to the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Previously, the Ministry has conducted consultations in Quetta and Karachi to seek recommendations specific to each province.

Mr. Muhammad Ibrar, Focal Person for Business and Human Rights from the Ministry of Human Rights shared that the Ministry has opted for the development of the National Action Plan to be an inclusive and transparent process and the inclusion of relevant stakeholders from the government departments, civil society organizations and business enterprises is essential to draft a National Action Plan which can be effectively implemented across the country.

Mr. Ibrar went on to state that the Ministry initiated the Business and Human Rights project in late 2018 and since then it has previously conducted consultations in Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Gilgit.

He noted that holding tripartite consultative meetings with business enterprises, labour unions and government departments across the nation is essential for a successful and inclusive National Action Plan as each area has a unique area of focus.

He highlighted the need for an extensive consultative process which would achieve necessary acknowledgment by international stakeholders especially the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights.