MoHR, UNDP start awareness campaign on implementation of NAP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) in collaboration with UNDP started an awareness campaign on the implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) here on Monday.

Talking to APP, an official said that the implementation of NAP would definitely decrease the level violence, ignorance and alleviate extremism.

"The incumbent government including its minister for human rights has noble intent to end human rights violation at every level across the country," he added.