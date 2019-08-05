MoHR utilises Rs10 million to help women

Around Rs10 million has been utilized from the revolving fund to help 571 women during the last three years under the programme of Women's Relief and Revolving Fund by Ministry of Human Rights(MoHR)

According to an official, Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has provided legal and financial assistance to women victims and affected of human rights' violation, kidnapping, rape, police encounters extra-judicial deaths and tortures.

He said that the MoHR has provided maximum amount of Rs10,000 for medical charges to the patients or the victims and affected persons in different cases.

He further said that the director general operates the fund with its four members teams to identify the victim to help him/her financially.