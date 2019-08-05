UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHR Utilises Rs10 Million To Help Women

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 01:04 PM

MoHR utilises Rs10 million to help women

Around Rs10 million has been utilized from the revolving fund to help 571 women during the last three years under the programme of Women's Relief and Revolving Fund by Ministry of Human Rights(MoHR)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Around Rs10 million has been utilized from the revolving fund to help 571 women during the last three years under the programme of Women's Relief and Revolving Fund by Ministry of Human Rights(MoHR).

According to an official, Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has provided legal and financial assistance to women victims and affected of human rights' violation, kidnapping, rape, police encounters extra-judicial deaths and tortures.

He said that the MoHR has provided maximum amount of Rs10,000 for medical charges to the patients or the victims and affected persons in different cases.

He further said that the director general operates the fund with its four members teams to identify the victim to help him/her financially.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Women From Million

Recent Stories

More steps needed to increase Pak-Morocco trade, i ..

1 minute ago

Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) to me ..

1 minute ago

Rana Mashood excuses from appearance before NAB on ..

1 minute ago

NAB moves AC to attach property of Salman Shehbaz

1 minute ago

Papua New Guinea says vast gas project to go ahead ..

18 minutes ago

Myanmar army's 'business empire' fuels atrocities: ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.