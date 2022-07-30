MoHR will complete national child labor survey in Dec 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) is likely to complete national child labor survey in December 2022, initiated in collaboration with United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The findings of the study would provide information for enacting evidence-based policies, along with legislative and programmatic measures for eradication of child labor, said an official of National Commission on the Child Rights (NCRC).

She added that the National Commission on the Child Rights has issued guidelines to provincial Labor Departments for the implementation of Provincial Coordination Committee's suggestions on Child Labour, formation and activation of district vigilance committees under Bonded Labour System Abolition Act of 2015.

She also added that the child labour survey was being conducted to look after and monitor the children's rights.

