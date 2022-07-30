UrduPoint.com

MoHR Will Complete National Child Labor Survey In Dec 22

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MoHR will complete national child labor survey in Dec 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) is likely to complete national child labor survey in December 2022, initiated in collaboration with United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The findings of the study would provide information for enacting evidence-based policies, along with legislative and programmatic measures for eradication of child labor, said an official of National Commission on the Child Rights (NCRC).

She added that the National Commission on the Child Rights has issued guidelines to provincial Labor Departments for the implementation of Provincial Coordination Committee's suggestions on Child Labour, formation and activation of district vigilance committees under Bonded Labour System Abolition Act of 2015.

She also added that the child labour survey was being conducted to look after and monitor the children's rights.

\778

Related Topics

United Nations December 2015 Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th July 2022

8 hours ago
 Golf: Hero Open scores

Golf: Hero Open scores

16 hours ago
 Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

16 hours ago
 Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JK ..

Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JKLF chief Yasin Malik's incarce ..

16 hours ago
 US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks ..

US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks since war

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.