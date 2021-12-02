UrduPoint.com

MoHR Working Closely With Other Institutions To Give Rights To Transgenders

2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:30 AM

MoHR working closely with other institutions to give rights to transgenders

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights, Director General Muhammad Arshad on Wednesday said that the ministry was working closely with other institutions to give rights including inheritance, employment and education to transgenders in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a training workshop on 'Transgender Persons Act 2018' for police officers here, organized by Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with 'Haqooq e Pakistan' and European Union.

The workshop was attended by Regional Director Danyal Sarwar Khan, Deputy Director Irfan Shabbir, Transgender Expert Reem Sharif and police officers.

Reem Sharif briefed the participants on the Transgender Persons Act.

Addressing on the occasion, Muhammad Arshad said the transgender community was an oppressed section of the society, adding for their welfare, safety centers were being set up, he added.

He said that the purpose of providing information to police officers regarding 'Transgender Act 2018' was to ensure implementation of guidelines for protection of transgender community.

He said that providing information to the police officers regarding the Transgender Act 2018 would help in resolving their issues and added that so far 2,000 transgenders had been registered by NADRA .

However, citing reports from various institutes, he said that the total number of transgenders was around 50,000.

