MoHR Working To Strengthen Legal Frameworks, Social Policies To Protect Older Persons Rights: Azam Nazeer Tarar
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons said that it is our collective responsibility to advocate for their needs, ensuring they are not marginalized but celebrated as vital members of our communities.
In a message, he said that as we mark the International Day of Older Persons, we must take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the rights and dignity of our senior citizens.
"Let us honor the elders among us by reflecting on their invaluable contributions and recommitting to their well-being, he added.
He said that in this context, the Ministry of Human Rights is actively working to strengthen legal frameworks and social policies that protect the rights of older persons. "Our initiatives focus on ensuring access to essential services, promoting awareness, and creating an environment that encourages active engagement among seniors, he added.
He said that let us join hands in honoring our older citizens, ensuring they receive the respect and care they truly deserve.
Together, we can create a society where every older person feels supported and appreciated, he added.
He said that the rich experiences and wealth of wisdom possessed by our senior citizens are crucial in recognizing and addressing the unique challenges we currently face as a nation.
The minister said that it is vital that we navigate the complexities of contemporary challenges together, acknowledging the significant role our elders play in society.
"Furthermore, as we address these challenges, we recognize the importance of collaboration. By uniting the government, civil society, and the private sector, we can ensure that our senior citizens feel secure and valued,".
