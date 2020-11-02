UrduPoint.com
MOHR,National IT Board Launch App For Differently Abled Child

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:51 PM

MOHR,National IT Board launch App for differently abled child

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :National IT board and Ministry of Human Rights have launched an App for parents of differently- abled children.

According to the details,the National IT Board is bringing approximately 30,000 out of school differently-abled children into the educational stream.

The app assist them in the selection of suitable educational institution near to their residence so that they can apply online without Physical access to the relevant center.

The App will inform the people and parents about the services and facilities available in the DGSE's centres institutes as well as in the FDE schools for inclusive education.

It will be very useful for the children with different abilities living in the slum areas of the Federal capital.

This application will connect them with the world around, it stated.

