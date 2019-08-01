UrduPoint.com
MoHR's Decision To Set-up Separate Wards, Medical Facilities For Transgenders In KP Hailed

Faizan Hashmi 47 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:36 PM

MoHR's decision to set-up separate wards, medical facilities for transgenders in KP hailed

The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR)'s initiative to set-up separate wards and medical facilities in public sector hospitals for transgender persons in Khyber Pakhtukhwa widely hailed by the concerned community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR)'s initiative to set-up separate wards and medical facilities in public sector hospitals for transgender persons in Khyber Pakhtukhwa widely hailed by the concerned community.

The transgender community have also demanded of the government that this initiative should also be spread in Sindh and Balochistan and other parts of the country as well.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, an official of ministry of human rights expressed that to avoid discriminatory attitude towards transgender, it was very necessary to have separate wards for them as Ministry has already done in Federal Capital City.

Replying to a question, he said that the notification regarding transgender space in government hospitals in the province would get number of beds proposed to be allocated for transgender community in all teaching Institutions of (MTI) of KP, whereas, category A and B hospitals would likely to get 4 beds and 3 beds wards as proposed to set-up in category C hospitals in KP.

He mentioned that Ministry of Human Rights was committed to implement the transgenders Rights Act 2018 and the decision has been welcomed.

