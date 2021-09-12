(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR)'s helpline 1099 service has received 159,501 calls so far.

Talking to APP, an official of ministry on Tuesday said from January to July 2021 more than 7,920 calls were registered by the ministry's helpline.

He said more than 985 people were facilitated for legal advice. He said around 3 ,484 calls were received for legal advice and instant referrals to relevant departments.

He said another 57 calls were received for legal advice and referrals through letter.

Legal advice was also provided to the visitors, he added.

He said some people also provided legal advice through applications, fax and e-mails.

He said the MoHR was working to tackle ever-evolving threat and to pursue target of making the country the safest place for the child through helpline.

He further added that people could also contact at helpline@mohr.gov.pk. and the ministry would ensure service delivery.

