MoHR's Helpline Receives 65,042,354 Calls During One Year

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2022 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) helpline number 1099 had received 65,042,354 calls during one year of June 2021-22.

The toll-free number 1099 was introduced to offer access to the callers from all over the country to get free legal advice, counseling, legal assistance and referral service for the redressal of their grievances.

According to data released by MoHR here on Monday that all relevant callers are given legal advice and referred to the relevant departments.

As many as 320 complaints had received against HR governance issues and 11 calls had received for labor rights, while 6 calls received for land rights, men rights and 5 calls received from minorities.

According to area wise summary report of 2022, as many as 13 complaints had received from Balochistan, 3 calls had received from FATA and 117 calls were received from ICT & 11 calls from Kashmir, while 114 calls had received from GB.

Meanwhile, the helpline had received 715 calls from Punjab & Sindh 146 respectively.

