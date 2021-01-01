UrduPoint.com
MoHR's Institutional Strengthening Project To Be Completed By Feb 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 03:26 PM

MoHR's institutional strengthening project to be completed by Feb 2021

The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) had initiated the "Institutional Strengthening" project of worth Rs 59.7 million would be completed in February 2021 that was kicked start back in 2019

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) had initiated the "Institutional Strengthening" project of worth Rs 59.7 million would be completed in February 2021 that was kicked start back in 2019.

The project aimed to create a permanent mechanism by strengthening Development Wing of MoHR for implementation of current and future development initiatives, an official of MoHR told APP.

The project was developed for reforming and automation of MoHR as per Federal Government's strategy to improve efficiency and accountability of the Federal Government through establishment of "E-Office Suit" in Federal Ministries, he added.

The official added that the scheme was started in order to improve internal communications and bring efficiency, accuracy, effectiveness, transparency, and accountability in decision making.

He mentioned that the project also focused to implement E-office Application Modules for human resource, procurement, inventory, project management, budgeting and finance to enable MoHR to perform day to day office activities effectively and efficiently.

The initiative would also help to undertake strategic planning, research and new development initiatives for organizational goals and institutional objectives.

He went on to mention that it would also help to strengthen and upgrade existing ICT infrastructure of main Ministry by providing latest IT equipments, logistic support and human resource to implement E-office application.

