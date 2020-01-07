UrduPoint.com
MoHR's Project To Promote Labour Rights In Full Swing

Tue 07th January 2020

Islamabad , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :A project of the Ministry of Human Rights(MoHR) titled "Strengthening Regional Directorates of Human Rights" aims to promote the provincial administrative formations with logistic and administrative resources to implement the expanding mandate of MoHR is in full swing, said an official here on Tuesday.

According to detail, with the total allocation of Rs 20.0 million the project would be completed by the end of 2020.

He also said that strategy to developed the strengthen quick disposal of business and up gradation of existing infrastructure and necessary staff in order to enable a more efficient working environment .

He further added that the purpose of the the project to strengthen institutional capacities of Regional Directorates to better perform their core functions including labour rights and mainstreaming human rights-based approach to development.

He further added MoHR to improve human rights situation in the provinces through strengthening institutional capacities of RDs by providing them adequate human and financial resources to carry out their mandate effectively and independently.

