ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Ministry of Human Rights' awareness progarmme to end the bounded labour is in full swing said secretary, Ministry of Human Rights Riba Javeria Agha here on Friday.

Talking to APP, she said the objective of the government is to protect labour rights and secure working environment for all workers.

"Effective measures will also be taken to eradicate forced labour and elimination of worst form of child labour," she said and added that labour welfare laws will be enforced in factories, and shops etc because "Poor parents send their children in labour willingly, while the employers are keen to employ children because they are cheap, easy to control and exploit," she added.

She said the international and national economic crisis has placed an enormous stress on the poor, who are living on the edge and below the poverty line in the country.

"The target of the government for the year 2019-20 is elimination of bounded laobour in four district of Punjab including Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujarat and Sargodha," adding that in Punjab Labour and Human Resource Department was allocated Rs 300 million for the annual budget 2019-20.

She said that the worst situation of bounded� labour�in Pakistan is making it necessary for the government and the authorities concerned to conduct a new and in-depth survey of situation of bounded �labour also, she urged.