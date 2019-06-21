UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHR's To End Bounded Labour Programme In Full Swing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:29 PM

MoHR's to end bounded labour programme in full swing

Ministry of Human Rights' awareness progarmme to end the bounded labour is in full swing said secretary, Ministry of Human Rights Riba Javeria Agha here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Ministry of Human Rights' awareness progarmme to end the bounded labour is in full swing said secretary, Ministry of Human Rights Riba Javeria Agha here on Friday.

Talking to APP, she said the objective of the government is to protect labour rights and secure working environment for all workers.

"Effective measures will also be taken to eradicate forced labour and elimination of worst form of child labour," she said and added that labour welfare laws will be enforced in factories, and shops etc because "Poor parents send their children in labour willingly, while the employers are keen to employ children because they are cheap, easy to control and exploit," she added.

She said the international and national economic crisis has placed an enormous stress on the poor, who are living on the edge and below the poverty line in the country.

"The target of the government for the year 2019-20 is elimination of bounded laobour in four district of Punjab including Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujarat and Sargodha," adding that in Punjab Labour and Human Resource Department was allocated Rs 300 million for the annual budget 2019-20.

She said that the worst situation of bounded� labour�in Pakistan is making it necessary for the government and the authorities concerned to conduct a new and in-depth survey of situation of bounded �labour also, she urged.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Poor Punjab Budget Sargodha Bahawalpur All Government Million Labour

Recent Stories

Russian Interior Ministry Says Violations Detected ..

8 minutes ago

Excise operation against defaulters; 137 vehicles ..

8 minutes ago

Thousands converge on Hong Kong police HQ in anti- ..

8 minutes ago

262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

15 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in three tehsils of dis ..

13 minutes ago

What's next for EU top jobs? Five things to know

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.