MoHR to Open a Model Girls Child Welfare Centre

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minster of Human Rights (MoHR) Dr Sharieen M Mazari has said that MoHR would open soon a Model Girls Child Welfare Centre in federal capital.

Talking to APP, she said that the center would work under the supervision of MoHR for the physical, mental and social development of children.

The minister said that the purpose of the separate building for girl children was to protect the orphan children.

The girls child protection center will provide education, and opportunities for mental and physical growth as well as avenues of socialization for children.

The child protection center would rescue children from roads, streets and other vulnerable places, she added.

She also said: The MoHR has already been working on child protection. The Zainab Alert Law 2020 was enacted to add child domestic labor as hazardous employment under the Children Employment Act 1991.

