Mohsin Baig Booked Under 7ATA, Arrested By FIA In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 16, 2022 | 02:15 PM

Mohsin Baig booked under 7ATA, arrested by FIA in Islamabad

A video clip of the journalist holding a pistol in hand is making rounds on social media.   

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2022) Journalist Mohsin Baig has been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency, the latest reports say.

A heavy police contingents and FIA officials have conducted raid at the house of journalist Mohsin Baig. During the operation, the reports say, the son of the journalist has fallen injured. They want search of his house and want to collective some secrets or evidences.

On other hand, his pictures and videos are making rounds on the social media in which he is seen holding a pistol and misbehaving with a police constable.

The police have now arrested him and shifted him to the lockdown.

The reports say that the police have booked him under Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 and other sections of Pakistan Penal Code as he allegedly misbehaved with a police constable, kicked him while holding a pistol.

Taking to Twitter, journalists have condemned arrest of journalist Mohsin Baig and raid at his house.

Shehbaz Baig, the PM’s aide, has also shared the video clip of journalist Baig in which he could be seen holding a pistol in hand and misbehaving with a police officer. A lot of people were present there on the occasion.

