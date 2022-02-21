UrduPoint.com

Mohsin Baig Case: IHC Issues Contempt Of Court Notice To FIA Director

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 21, 2022 | 05:17 PM

Mohsin Baig case: IHC issues contempt of court notice to FIA Director

Chief Justice Athar Minallah asks the FIA official to read the lines from which the agency deduced the defamatory comments on which, the director FIA read the sentence said by Mohsin Baig in which Murad Saeed was defamed.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2022) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued contempt of court notice to the Director of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing over misusing their powers in the case of senior journalist Mohsin Baig.

IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah was hearing the case.

During the proceedings, the CJ asked the FIA official to read the lines from which the agency deduced the defamatory comments on which, the director FIA read the sentence said by Mohsin Baig in which Murad Saeed was defamed.

On it, the CJ asked that if if someone quotes a book, how can it be termed as obscene. CJ Athar also asked when there were four people in the program why only Mohsin Baig was arrested.

The court adjourned the further hearing.

Earlier in the day, IHC had summoned director of FIA cybercrime wing on immediate basis, stating, “Why should we not register contempt of court case against the FIA? Do they think they are above the law?”

Earlier, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday approved three-day remand of journalist Mohsin Baig.

Inspector Sajid Cheema said that they have to recover the pistol used by the journalist on which Mohsin Baig’s lawyer replied that the pistol is already in police custody.

Mohsin Baig said that it does not matter to him even if he is kept in remand for 15 more days.

On February 17, Advocate General (AG) Niazullah Niazi while briefing Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Additional Sessions Judge in the Mohsin Baig case issued the order in a hurry and the legal requirements were not fulfilled.

Advocate General Islamabad Niazullah Niazi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on the case of journalist Mohsin Baig.

Advocate General Islamabad Niazullah Niazi told PM Imran, "Some elements are giving wrong color to the issue in opposition to PTI". No one is above law. Mohsin Baig injured the FIA official, he added.

He also said that Mohsin Baig fired at the police and FIA personnel and threatened them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the law was equal for all, adding that the opposition has no agenda to criticize the government. He said that constructive criticism is beneficial for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. “The opposition is launching criticism against the government without any agenda,”.

