Mohsin Baig Files Post Arrest Bail Case

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Senior Journalist and owner of media house, Mohsin Jamil Baig on Wednesday filed post arrest bail petition to anti terrorism court in a case registered by Margalla Police Station

ATC Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich would like to pick up the case for hearing tomorrow.

The Margallah Police Station had registered a first information report (FIR) against the journalist under sections of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA).

The two servants of the accused had already been granted bails in the said case.

The accused was currently in adyala jail on judicial remand.

