Mohsin Baig's Bail Case Adjourned Till Mar 14

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Mohsin Baig's bail case adjourned till Mar 14

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till March 14, on post arrest bail petition of senior Journalist Mohsin Jamil Baig in an FIR registered by Margalla Police Station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till March 14, on post arrest bail petition of senior Journalist Mohsin Jamil Baig in an FIR registered by Margalla Police Station.

ATC Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich took up the case for hearing filed by the journalist.

Petitioner's lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa gave arguments in the case.

However, Prosecutor Aamer Sultan Goraya requested the court to grant time for arguments in the bail case. The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing till Monday.

It may be mentioned here that the accused had filed by bail petition under medical grounds. He was currently in jail on judicial remand.

