UrduPoint.com

Mohsin Bhopali Remembered On 17th Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2023 | 05:17 PM

Mohsin Bhopali remembered on 17th death anniversary

Literary circles held a memorial for prominent writer and poet Mohsin Bhopali here Tuesday on his 17th death anniversary for his contributions to the Urdu language and literature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ):Literary circles held a memorial for prominent writer and poet Mohsin Bhopali here Tuesday on his 17th death anniversary for his contributions to the Urdu language and literature.

The real name of Mohsin Bhopali was Abdul Rahman and he was born in Bhopal but his family migrated to Pakistan after the partition. He was a disciple of Seemab Akbarabadi and Saba Mathravi.

Mohsin Bhopali began poetry in 1948 and he remained active in the field of literature for sixty years and attained great fame as a "ghazal-go" poet. He invented a new genre of oratory "Nazmany" and in his lifetime, many of his verses and poems had attained the status of proverbs.

In 1961, Bhoplai's first poetry collection was launched in Hyderabad, Sindh. His noted works include Gard-e-Masafat, Japani Ke Char Azeem Shair, Manzar Putli Mein, Manzil, Mauzooati Nazmein, Naqd-e-Sukhan, Nazmane, Qaumi Yakjihati Men Adab Ka Kirdar and Raushni To Diye Ke Andar Hai.

In old age, he suffered from throat cancer and got operated upon abroad. His life was saved but his golden voice was gone forever.

Mohsin Bhopali died on 17 January 2007 in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Died Bhopal Hyderabad January Gold Cancer Family From

Recent Stories

Transfer, posting notified in Karachi

Transfer, posting notified in Karachi

7 seconds ago
 128,000 women provided financial aid during 2022

128,000 women provided financial aid during 2022

8 seconds ago
 People to celebrate 'salvation day' after KP assem ..

People to celebrate 'salvation day' after KP assembly dissolution: Khyber Pakhtu ..

10 seconds ago
 Anti polio campaign continues in Kurram amid tight ..

Anti polio campaign continues in Kurram amid tight security

11 seconds ago
 Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) holds ..

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) holds solo retrospective show, boo ..

13 seconds ago
 Two new Korean companies join Abu Dhabi’s innova ..

Two new Korean companies join Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.