Mohsin Bhopali remembered on 17th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ):Literary circles held a memorial for prominent writer and poet Mohsin Bhopali here Tuesday on his 17th death anniversary for his contributions to the Urdu language and literature.

The real name of Mohsin Bhopali was Abdul Rahman and he was born in Bhopal but his family migrated to Pakistan after the partition. He was a disciple of Seemab Akbarabadi and Saba Mathravi.

Mohsin Bhopali began poetry in 1948 and he remained active in the field of literature for sixty years and attained great fame as a "ghazal-go" poet. He invented a new genre of oratory "Nazmany" and in his lifetime, many of his verses and poems had attained the status of proverbs.

In 1961, Bhoplai's first poetry collection was launched in Hyderabad, Sindh. His noted works include Gard-e-Masafat, Japani Ke Char Azeem Shair, Manzar Putli Mein, Manzil, Mauzooati Nazmein, Naqd-e-Sukhan, Nazmane, Qaumi Yakjihati Men Adab Ka Kirdar and Raushni To Diye Ke Andar Hai.

In old age, he suffered from throat cancer and got operated upon abroad. His life was saved but his golden voice was gone forever.

Mohsin Bhopali died on 17 January 2007 in Karachi.