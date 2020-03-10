Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir working on Indian agenda to destablise Pakistan: Radio Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The national broadcaster says PTM leaders Dawar and Wazir were given special protocol as they arrived in Kabul to attend oath taking ceremony of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Marh 10th, 2020) Pakistan Tahafuz Movement (PTM) MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir were working for anti-Pakistan forces to destaglise Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported here on Tuesday.

State broadcast claimed that Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir who were elected as Members of National Assembly from tribal areas were given special protocol as they reached in Afghanistan. Radio Pakistan tweeted about them and just wrote “PTM leaders”.

Taking to Twitter, Radio Pakistan shared two tweets and also the news aired earlier about the arrival of PTM leaders Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir in Afghanistan.

It wrote: “ PTM leaders Mohsin Dawar & Ali Wazir received special protocol by Afghanistan National Army upon their arrival in Kabul where they had landed to attend oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected president Ashraf Ghani

It also wrote: “Both PTM leaders Mohsin Dawar & Ali Wazir facilitating anti-Pakistan forces to destabilize Pakistan & fulfilling vested agenda of India through Afghanistan,” Pakistan Radio tweeted.

Mohsin Dawar also said that they received warm welcome by Afghan people as they arrived there in Kabul to attend the oath taking ceremony of President Ashraf Ghani.

Previously, the Names of both PTM leaders were placed on ECL but removed later when they travel to Afghanistan to attend oath taking ceremony of President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul.