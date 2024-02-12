Mohsin Dawar recovering from injury: Dr Farid Ullah

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Former Member National Assembly from North Waziristan, Mohsin Dawar who was injured during a protest was fast recovering and his condition was out of danger, said Surgeon Dr Farid Ullah.

The doctor said Mohsin Dawar was on track to recovery however due to the deep wound, he was suffering from fever adding his condition would soon be normalized.

Talking to the media, Mohsin Dawar said he went through an operation and was feeling weak due to excessive blood loss. However, he said he was gradually feeling better and will soon be among his people after a complete recovery.

Mohsin Dawar and his three friends had sustained bullet injuries during a protest in North Waziristan.

