Open Menu

Mohsin Dawar Recovering From Injury: Dr Farid Ullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Mohsin Dawar recovering from injury: Dr Farid Ullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Former Member National Assembly from North Waziristan, Mohsin Dawar who was injured during a protest was fast recovering and his condition was out of danger, said Surgeon Dr Farid Ullah.

The doctor said Mohsin Dawar was on track to recovery however due to the deep wound, he was suffering from fever adding his condition would soon be normalized.

Talking to the media, Mohsin Dawar said he went through an operation and was feeling weak due to excessive blood loss. However, he said he was gradually feeling better and will soon be among his people after a complete recovery.

Mohsin Dawar and his three friends had sustained bullet injuries during a protest in North Waziristan.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Injured National Assembly North Waziristan Protest Doctor National University Media From Blood Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

12 minutes ago
 Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crow ..

Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown

18 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women ..

Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

1 day ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

2 days ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

2 days ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

2 days ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

2 days ago
 Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan