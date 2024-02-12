Mohsin Dawar Recovering From Injury: Dr Farid Ullah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Former Member National Assembly from North Waziristan, Mohsin Dawar who was injured during a protest was fast recovering and his condition was out of danger, said Surgeon Dr Farid Ullah.
The doctor said Mohsin Dawar was on track to recovery however due to the deep wound, he was suffering from fever adding his condition would soon be normalized.
Talking to the media, Mohsin Dawar said he went through an operation and was feeling weak due to excessive blood loss. However, he said he was gradually feeling better and will soon be among his people after a complete recovery.
Mohsin Dawar and his three friends had sustained bullet injuries during a protest in North Waziristan.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three money launderers held, Rs 25.6mln recovered15 minutes ago
-
Expo Centre Sharjah, World Trade Centre Istanbul discuss boosting cooperation15 minutes ago
-
12 women elected MNAs after tough competition15 minutes ago
-
JUI-F's CEC meeting on Tuesday to discuss elections15 minutes ago
-
Dr Qayoom greets nation for conducting fair, peaceful elections45 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather forecasts for Sukkur1 hour ago
-
ECP establishes four dedicated counters for election petition filings2 hours ago
-
Two railway gates closed for non-payment:2 hours ago
-
Expert stresses awareness, family counseling of parents having autistic children2 hours ago
-
Fresh crackdown on JI activists in IIOJK sparks outcry from APHC2 hours ago
-
ANF recovers 340 kg drugs in five operations2 hours ago
-
Man killed, two women injured in bike crash2 hours ago