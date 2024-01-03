Mohsin Dawar survives life attempt in N Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Mohsin Dawar, Chairman of the National Democratic Movement (NDM) and former member of the National Assembly, survived an attempt on his life in his hometown of North Waziristan on Wednesday.

According to local police, Mohsin Dawar was in Tappi village of North Waziristan for his electioneering campaign when shots were fired on his vehicle.

The back glass of the vehicle was broken, however, Dawar remained unhurt in the attack.

Mohsin Dawar won the 2018 general elections as an independent candidate.