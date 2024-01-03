Open Menu

Mohsin Dawar Survives Life Attempt In N Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Mohsin Dawar survives life attempt in N Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Mohsin Dawar, Chairman of the National Democratic Movement (NDM) and former member of the National Assembly, survived an attempt on his life in his hometown of North Waziristan on Wednesday.

According to local police, Mohsin Dawar was in Tappi village of North Waziristan for his electioneering campaign when shots were fired on his vehicle.

The back glass of the vehicle was broken, however, Dawar remained unhurt in the attack.

Mohsin Dawar won the 2018 general elections as an independent candidate.

Related Topics

Attack National Assembly North Waziristan Police Vehicle 2018 Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over de ..

PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over decision to rest Shaheen

36 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after h ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after health deterioration in jail

1 hour ago
 Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggressi ..

Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggression: COAS

2 hours ago
 Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 i ..

Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 in Sydney Test opener

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

6 hours ago
President grieved over demise of ex-finance minist ..

President grieved over demise of ex-finance minister Sartaj Aziz

15 hours ago
 FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intel ..

FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intellectual prowess, selfless serv ..

15 hours ago
 No chance of election delay, says Solangi

No chance of election delay, says Solangi

15 hours ago
 IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for ca ..

IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for capital residents

15 hours ago
 IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of ..

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of martyred ASI

15 hours ago
 Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl re ..

Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl remembered in condolence referen ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan