Mohsin Dawar terms Budget 2022-23 as good in difficult economic situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly Mohsin Dawar on Friday termed the Federal Budget 2022-23 as good in a difficult economic situation.

Talking to media, he said despite financial obstacles, coalition government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz presented best budget in which relief have been provided to poor people of the country.

Mohsin appreciated the government for announcing 15 percent increase in salaries of government employees and 5 percent in the pension of employees and expressed the hope that the announcement would minimize the suffering of these employees.

He lauded the increase in the taxable income of the salaried class from Rs 600,000 per annum to Rs 1.2 million per annum and said that it would benefit the low-income groups.

He also appreciated the allocation of funds for the development of merged tribal districts.