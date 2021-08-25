UrduPoint.com

Mohsin Jawad Removed As MS Services Hospital

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:42 PM

Mohsin Jawad removed as MS Services Hospital

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has removed Dr Mohsin Jawad Siddiqui from the post of Medical Superintendent of the Services Hospital and asked him to report to the Health department immediately on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department has removed Dr Mohsin Jawad Siddiqui from the post of Medical Superintendent of the Services Hospital and asked him to report to the Health department immediately on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

This was informed by Secretary Specialized Healthcare Department Sara Aslam here on Wednesday . She said that Dr Mohsin Jawad Siddiqui had been transferred on the basis of poor performance exhibited in the hospital. She said that Dr Ehtesham-ul-Haq, M.S. Sir Gangaram Hospital has been transferred and posted as Principal Medical Officer in Services Hospital and assigned him additional charge of M.S Services Hospital. The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has issued notification in this regard.

