Mohsin Leghari visits flood hit areas of Rajanpur

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari alongwith Commissioner Muhammad Usman Anwar paid visit to flood affected areas of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur Arif Rahim, AC Jampur Abghyne Khan and others were present. Finance minister met the flood victims in Muhammadpur and Fazilpur and distributed tents, rations and other relief goods among them.

Sardar Mohsin Leghari said that the Punjab government has declared the flood-affected areas calamity hit under which the flood victims will be exempted from water charges, financial and other government dues.

The government has also imposed financial emergency.Deputy commissioners have been given full powers for spending in flood-affected areas.

The minister said that there was flood on hill torrents every year and added that flood water of hill torrents has to be given a safe way to the river.

Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Usman Anwar said that the flood was more devastating in 60 years' history.

611 mouzas of DG Khan and Rajanpur and 3,22,049 acres of crops were damaged. Likewise, 46070 houses were partially or completely damaged. People were shifted to safer places through in time announcements. 50467 people were shifted to safe places by rescue operation.

85 relief camps have been established in DG Khan and Rajanpur districts. 18126 large and 34731 small cattle were given medical treatment.

204604 large, 393044 small cattle and 118208 poultry were vaccinated. 165 teams including 61 health mobiles were formed. 240 tents and 436 food hampers were distributed in eight mouzas through aerial operation.

The commissioner said that 16 out of 22 human lives were lost due to roof collapse in both districts. 160 large and 863 small cattle were also died.

29,000 tents have been distributed among the flood victims of both districts, he concluded.