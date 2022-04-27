UrduPoint.com

Mohsin Mushtaq Assumes Charge Of Incharge Of MOITT

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna took charge as Additional Secretary (Incharge) Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOITT) here on Wednesday.

He is Preceded by Dr. Muhammad Suhail Rajput who was transferred and posted as Chief Secretary Sindh a few days ago, said a news release.

Mohsin Chandna; is an officer of the Pakistan Administrator Service with a blend of experience in Government service as well as the Development Sector. He has worked for the GoP for over 33 years while he has also worked for USAID in Pakistan for over a year.

He holds the degree of Master of Public Policy from the University of Chicago as well as a Master in business Administration from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi.

