Mohsin Naqvi And CM Bugti Visits Civil Hospital Quetta To Inquire About Health Of Injured In Railway Station Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Mohsin Naqvi and CM Bugti visits Civil Hospital Quetta to inquire about health of injured in railway station blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti visited Civil Hospital Quetta to inquire about the health of those injured in the railway station blast.

Interior Minister and Chief Minister Bugti individually met with each of the injured person, inquired about their well-being, and prayed for their swift recovery.

Mohsin Naqvi also received updates from doctors. The Federal Interior Minister and Balochistan Chief Minister appreciated the high morale of the injured.

Chief Minister Bugti directed the immediate transfer of a critically injured person to Karachi and instructed doctors to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

While speaking with the injured, Mohsin Naqvi reassured them, "The nation stands with you, and we pray for your speedy recovery.No expense will be spared for your treatment."

