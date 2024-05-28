Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Announces Five Initiatives To Provide Relief To Residents Of Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Mohsin Naqvi announces five initiatives to provide relief to residents of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday during his visit to Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters announced five initiatives with the aim to facilitate and provide best and fastest services for the residents of Islamabad.

He announced to launch of Capital Emergency Services in Islamabad and establishment of Capital Waste Management Company in Islamabad besides, establishment of Capital Safe City Authority, establishment of CBD Islamabad and Capital WASA will be built for the convenience of the citizens of Islamabad.

Mohsin Naqvi assigned the task to Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa to expedite the projects.

“Inshallah soon Islamabad will be made a model city,” said Mohsin Naqvi.

During his visit to CDA headquarters, the minister met the staff of Ambulance 1122 and Fire Brigade and urged them to perform their duties diligently.

He directed to merge Ambulance, Fire Brigade and Water Rescue Services under Capital Emergency Services.

He said that citizens will be able to avail emergency services by calling at Rescue 1122 in case of any emergency and a unified emergency control room will be established in CDA for live tracking of vehicles through GPS.

He directed to pay special attention on the staff training of staff while ordering for setting up new emergency services 1122 stations in the city.

He also directed to fill the sanctioned vacant positions in Capital Development Authority (CDA) on merit while the number of ambulances may also be increased in Islamabad, he added.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Mohammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon and other emergency services officials were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire Water Company Visit Vehicles Muhammad Ali May Rescue 1122 Capital Development Authority Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

4 hours ago
  North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

16 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

16 hours ago
 Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce r ..

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors

17 hours ago
 Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied ..

Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..

17 hours ago
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcom ..

Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses

17 hours ago
 Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer o ..

Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28

18 hours ago
 PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

19 hours ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

19 hours ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

19 hours ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan