Mohsin Naqvi Appreciates Security Agencies For Ensuring Security Of SCO Summit
October 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi publicly acknowledged the invaluable contributions of various security agencies for their role in ensuring the successful and secure conduct of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Islamabad on October 15-16.
The summit, which gathered leaders and representatives from several member states, was marked by high-profile discussions aimed at enhancing regional cooperation and addressing pressing global issues.
Recognizing the extensive efforts involved, Naqvi commended the Pak Army, Islamabad police, and the Civil Administration of Islamabad, alongside the dedicated personnel of Sindh and Punjab Rangers, Punjab Police, Frontier Constabulary, and Sindh Police.
In a press conference held shortly after the summit, Naqvi expressed, “Your unwavering dedication and commitment to security have not only ensured the smooth conduct of this prestigious event but also showcased Pakistan's readiness to foster international cooperation and regional peace.”
The security operation for the SCO Summit was meticulously planned, involving thousands of personnel from multiple agencies who worked in tandem to create a secure environment for dignitaries and delegates.
Enhanced surveillance, road closures, and security checkpoints were part of the comprehensive strategy that led to the event's success, with no security incidents reported.
Naqvi highlighted that the collaboration among the various security forces exemplifies a unified approach to national security, which is crucial for hosting international events.
He noted that such cooperation is essential for building trust and stability in the region, an objective that aligns with Pakistan's strategic goals.
As the summit concluded, leaders expressed their appreciation for Pakistan's hospitality and organizational capabilities, further solidifying the country's role as a pivotal player in regional diplomacy.
The Interior Minister's acknowledgment not only reflects the government's appreciation for the hard work of these agencies but also emphasizes Pakistan's commitment to maintaining a secure environment for future international engagements.
In the end, Naqvi reiterated, “Let us continue to work together to ensure that our nation remains a beacon of peace and cooperation on the global stage.”
The successful execution of the SCO summit stands as a testament to Pakistan's capabilities in managing high-stakes events while reinforcing the significance of security and collaboration among its various forces, he added.
