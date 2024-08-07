Mohsin Naqvi Approves Grant Project Of 200-acres For Zoo, Safari Park In Islamabad
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2024 | 12:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday approved a grand project of 200-acres of international standard zoo and a safari park in Islamabad, set to house 5,000 animals and birds from around the world.
He said that it would be a grand project to establish Pakistan's first international standard zoo and safari park in Islamabad where 200-acre facility will be home to 5,000 animals and birds, with 2,000 to be introduced in the first phase.
The minister directed the registration of the zoo and safari park with the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums and instructed officials to finalize all matters related to the project swiftly.
The foundation stone of the project is expected to be laid down in October.
The project, reviewed in a meeting chaired by Minister Naqvi at the CDA headquarters, aims to increase tourism in Islamabad and provide world-class recreational facilities to citizens.
Chairman CDA Mohammad Ali Randhawa briefed the meeting on the project's details.
This development marks a significant step towards enhancing Islamabad's recreational infrastructure and promoting tourism in the capital city.
