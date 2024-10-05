Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Arrives At D-Chowk Early Morning To Boost Morale Of Police, FC Personnel

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Mohsin Naqvi arrives at D-Chowk early morning to boost morale of police, FC personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi made an early morning visit to D-Chowk to uplift the spirits of police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel stationed in the area for the security of Red Zone and to stop the mobsters from storming highly sensitive areas.

Naqvi expressed his admiration for the officers' dedication and commitment to maintaining law and order in the capital.

"Well done! Great job! The nation is proud of you," Naqvi told the personnel, praising their relentless service.

The minister personally met with officers on duty, recognizing their efforts and high morale despite the challenges they faced.

Naqvi also met with female police officers, acknowledging their hard work and dedication to their duties. He commended them for their role in maintaining public safety and security.

In his remarks, Minister Naqvi paid tribute to the officers for their tireless efforts in protecting citizens' lives and property, noting their around-the-clock service.

"The morale of Islamabad Police and FC personnel is very high," he observed, adding that the teams remain vigilant and ready to respond to any situation.

"I commend all the officers carrying out their duties," said Naqvi, emphasizing their crucial role in ensuring the rule of law. "The guardians of the law have ensured its enforcement, and you all deserve congratulations."

The interior minister reassured the officers that their service is valued by the nation, stating, "You are fulfilling a national duty with dedication. We are all with you."

Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Ali Nasir Rizvi, accompanied Minister Naqvi during the visit, further demonstrating the government's support for the officers serving in critical roles across the capital.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Law And Order Interior Minister Red Zone Visit Nasir All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

4 hours ago
 DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak- ..

DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oc ..

Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security

13 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

13 hours ago
 Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

13 hours ago
Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

13 hours ago
 UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West ..

UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18

13 hours ago
 India security forces kill 28 Maoist rebels in fir ..

India security forces kill 28 Maoist rebels in firefight

13 hours ago
 Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governo ..

Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates

14 hours ago
 Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Isr ..

Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing

14 hours ago
 Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotagin ..

Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotaging Russian plane

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan