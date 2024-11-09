Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Quetta to attend funeral prayers of blast martyrs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday arrived in Quetta to attend the funeral prayers of the martyrs who lost their lives in the recent tragic blast at Quetta railway station.

The blast prompted a robust response from the Federal and provincial authorities, with Minister Naqvi making a personal visit to offer his condolences.

Upon his arrival, Minister Naqvi proceeded to the Chief Minister’s House, where he presided over a high-level meeting focused on the law and order situation across the province and other pressing issues.

According to official sources, participants in the meeting expressed their deepest condolences to the families of those who perished in the blast and conveyed their sympathies to those injured. Prayers were offered for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks, as well as for peace and strength for their grieving families.