Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Arrives In Turkiye On Significant Diplomatic Mission

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Turkiye on significant diplomatic mission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi officially arrived in Turkiye on Tuesday for an important visit aimed at strengthening the longstanding ties between two brotherly countries Pakistan and Turkiye.

Upon his arrival at Istanbul Airport, he received a warm welcome from the Pakistani Ambassador to Turkiye, Dr. Yusuf Jind, and the Director General of Turkiye's Ministry of Interior, Mehmet Ali, along with other senior officials.

Minister Naqvi's visit is centered around his participation in a significant international conference in Istanbul, to which he was invited by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This conference is expected to address key issues pertinent to both nations and the broader international community.

During his stay, Minister Naqvi will represent Pakistan and engage in discussions with Turkish cabinet ministers and central leadership. The agenda includes promoting mutual cooperation on sustainable foundations, reflecting both countries' commitment to deepening their partnership.

In particular, discussions will focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation in crucial areas such as border management, security, and preventing human trafficking.

Minister Naqvi emphasized the importance of these issues, stating, “We aim to explore opportunities for increased collaboration in these vital areas.”

Highlighting the strong brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye, Minister Naqvi remarked, “Pakistan and Turkiye share excellent ties, built on mutual respect and support. Turkiye has always stood by Pakistan in times of need.”

The Primary goal of this visit is to further solidify Pakistan-Turkiye relations, fostering an environment of trust and cooperation. Minister Naqvi's meetings and discussions during this visit are anticipated to yield significant outcomes, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two nations.

As the visit progresses, the outcomes of the international conference and the subsequent discussions will likely play a crucial role in shaping future cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye, paving the way for enhanced diplomatic and bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan Border From Cabinet Share Airport

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' w ..

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test ma ..

Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England

54 minutes ago
 Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee ..

Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP

1 hour ago
 Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to th ..

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral

3 hours ago
 Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix ..

Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+

3 hours ago
 Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

3 hours ago
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

4 hours ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

5 hours ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

5 hours ago
 Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

5 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan