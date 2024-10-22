Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Turkiye on significant diplomatic mission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi officially arrived in Turkiye on Tuesday for an important visit aimed at strengthening the longstanding ties between two brotherly countries Pakistan and Turkiye.

Upon his arrival at Istanbul Airport, he received a warm welcome from the Pakistani Ambassador to Turkiye, Dr. Yusuf Jind, and the Director General of Turkiye's Ministry of Interior, Mehmet Ali, along with other senior officials.

Minister Naqvi's visit is centered around his participation in a significant international conference in Istanbul, to which he was invited by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This conference is expected to address key issues pertinent to both nations and the broader international community.

During his stay, Minister Naqvi will represent Pakistan and engage in discussions with Turkish cabinet ministers and central leadership. The agenda includes promoting mutual cooperation on sustainable foundations, reflecting both countries' commitment to deepening their partnership.

In particular, discussions will focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation in crucial areas such as border management, security, and preventing human trafficking.

Minister Naqvi emphasized the importance of these issues, stating, “We aim to explore opportunities for increased collaboration in these vital areas.”

Highlighting the strong brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye, Minister Naqvi remarked, “Pakistan and Turkiye share excellent ties, built on mutual respect and support. Turkiye has always stood by Pakistan in times of need.”

The Primary goal of this visit is to further solidify Pakistan-Turkiye relations, fostering an environment of trust and cooperation. Minister Naqvi's meetings and discussions during this visit are anticipated to yield significant outcomes, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two nations.

As the visit progresses, the outcomes of the international conference and the subsequent discussions will likely play a crucial role in shaping future cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye, paving the way for enhanced diplomatic and bilateral relations.