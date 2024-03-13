Mohsin Naqvi Assumes Charge Of Interior Ministry
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday took charge of the Ministry of Interior as the 49th minister.
Interior Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani and senior officials of the Ministry welcomed the Federal Interior Minister on his arrival.
After a detailed introduction with the senior officials of the ministry, an important meeting was presided over by the Interior Minister.
Mohsin Naqvi said that peace and security of the people will be ensured in the country.
The Interior Minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the Ministry of Interior and its subsidiaries.
