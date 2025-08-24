Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Assures Full Support For International Tablighi Ijtima In Raiwind

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Mohsin Naqvi assures full support for international Tablighi Ijtima in Raiwind

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visited the Tablighi Markaz, Raiwind and held a meeting with the elders of the Tablighi Jamaat, including Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Butler, Maulana Ubaidullah Khurshid, Dr. Saleem, and others. Anwar Ghani, Mian Ahsan, Dr. Nadeem Ashraf, Maulana Amir Ihsan, Maulana Amjad Farooq, Shabbir Ahmad Usmani, Mufti Irfan, and Brigadier (R) Musaddiq were also present on the occasion.

The elders of the Tablighi Jamaat briefed the interior minister about the arrangements for the International Tablighi Ijtima to be held in November.

Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the services of the elders of Tablighi Jamaat for islam and assured them of full cooperation in facilitating the foreign delegations attending the Ijtima.

He said, “Wherever there is a visa-related issue, we will resolve it on priority basis. The delegations coming from abroad for the Ijtima are our respected guests. Every facility will be ensured for them at all levels.”

The interior minister added that he regularly attends the Tablighi Ijtima every year and InshaAllah he will also participate this year. He prayed that Allah Almighty may reward the organizers of the Ijtima for continuing this noble work.

Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Butler said, “Everyone must return to Allah Almighty. We should make the service of Islam and humanity our mission. True success lies only in following the path shown by Allah Almighty.”

