Mohsin Naqvi Assures Full Support For International Tablighi Ijtima In Raiwind
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visited the Tablighi Markaz, Raiwind and held a meeting with the elders of the Tablighi Jamaat, including Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Butler, Maulana Ubaidullah Khurshid, Dr. Saleem, and others. Anwar Ghani, Mian Ahsan, Dr. Nadeem Ashraf, Maulana Amir Ihsan, Maulana Amjad Farooq, Shabbir Ahmad Usmani, Mufti Irfan, and Brigadier (R) Musaddiq were also present on the occasion.
The elders of the Tablighi Jamaat briefed the interior minister about the arrangements for the International Tablighi Ijtima to be held in November.
Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the services of the elders of Tablighi Jamaat for islam and assured them of full cooperation in facilitating the foreign delegations attending the Ijtima.
He said, “Wherever there is a visa-related issue, we will resolve it on priority basis. The delegations coming from abroad for the Ijtima are our respected guests. Every facility will be ensured for them at all levels.”
The interior minister added that he regularly attends the Tablighi Ijtima every year and InshaAllah he will also participate this year. He prayed that Allah Almighty may reward the organizers of the Ijtima for continuing this noble work.
Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Butler said, “Everyone must return to Allah Almighty. We should make the service of Islam and humanity our mission. True success lies only in following the path shown by Allah Almighty.”
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Railways deploying advanced communication, signaling systems48 seconds ago
-
Extraordinary security steps directed for Rabi-ul-Awwal month11 minutes ago
-
Governor felicitates Pak Men's Ice Hockey team over winning championship in USA21 minutes ago
-
Water flow in River Chenab expected to increase21 minutes ago
-
AIOU to begin MS/MPhil, PhD admission tests from August 2521 minutes ago
-
Thief arrested31 minutes ago
-
Construction of Sahulat markets reviewed31 minutes ago
-
Kashif Ashfaq nominated for Tamgha-i-Imtiaz31 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor raises objection on Education Bill 2025, sends it back to Sindh Assembly31 minutes ago
-
Five hurt as speeding trailer hits rickshaw51 minutes ago
-
Allotment of 720 flats: applications from industrial workers invited51 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 170kg substandard spices, 85 kg adulterated milk51 minutes ago