Mohsin Naqvi Attends Funeral Prayer Of ANF Martyrs
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior and Anti-Norcotics Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday attended the funeral prayer of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel, Muhammad Gulzar, Mazhar Iqbal and Zeeshan, who were martyred in a firing incident by drug traffickers at Tarkai Toll Plaza Jhelum.
The Interior Minister met with the families of the martyrs and offered heartfelt condolences.
He prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and for the patience of their loved ones.
Mohsin Naqvi stated that the martyrs who have laid down their lives in the line of duty were our true heroes. While paying rich tribute to the martyrs, he said that their sacrifices would not go in vain.
The funeral prayer was attended by GOC Jhelum, Director General ANF Punjab, Commissioner Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner Jhelum, DPO Jhelum, military, ANF and civil officials.
