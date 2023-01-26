UrduPoint.com

Mohsin Naqvi Attends Oath-taking Ceremony Of Caretaker Provincial Ministers

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 11:57 PM

Mohsin Naqvi attends oath-taking ceremony of caretaker provincial ministers

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi attended the oath-taking ceremony of the Caretaker Provincial Ministers at Governor's House, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi attended the oath-taking ceremony of the Caretaker Provincial Ministers at Governor's House, here on Thursday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman administered the oath to the Caretaker Provincial Ministers. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the Caretaker Provincial Ministers for taking the oath.

The Ministers who took oath comprise SM Tanvir, Doctor Javed Akram, Ibrahim Murad, Bilal Afzal, Doctor Jamal Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir and Amir Mir.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the Punjab interim set up is completely non-political and impartial, adding that it is the responsibility of the caretaker set up to hold transparent, free and fair elections.

The Caretaker CM vowed to fulfill this national responsibility in a nice manner, adding that holding elections in a peaceful environment will be ensured.

Related Topics

Governor Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Doctor Nice Nasir

Recent Stories

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Ai ..

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Air Defense Systems - Foreign Mi ..

5 minutes ago
 Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Tr ..

Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Train Troops on System - Anand

5 minutes ago
 Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Ove ..

Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Over Trump for 2024 Nomination - ..

5 minutes ago
 France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Ai ..

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Air Defense Systems - French Fo ..

16 minutes ago
 UN Says Peace in Ukraine Not on Immediate Horizon ..

UN Says Peace in Ukraine Not on Immediate Horizon - Spokesperson

16 minutes ago
 Boeing Pleads Not Guilty in US Court to Criminal L ..

Boeing Pleads Not Guilty in US Court to Criminal Liability for 737 MAX Crashes - ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.