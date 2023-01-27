Mohsin Naqvi attends oath-taking ceremony of caretaker provincial ministers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi attended the oath-taking ceremony of the Caretaker Provincial Ministers at Governor's House, here on Thursday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman administered the oath to the Caretaker Provincial Ministers. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the Caretaker Provincial Ministers for taking the oath.

The Ministers who took oath comprise SM Tanvir, Doctor Javed Akram, Ibrahim Murad, Bilal Afzal, Doctor Jamal Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir and Amir Mir.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the Punjab interim set up is completely non-political and impartial, adding that it is the responsibility of the caretaker set up to hold transparent, free and fair elections.

The Caretaker CM vowed to fulfill this national responsibility in a nice manner, adding that holding elections in a peaceful environment will be ensured.