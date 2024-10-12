ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) In a formal oath-taking ceremony held at the Ministry of Interior on Saturday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi administered the oath to the newly elected officials of the Islamabad Crime and Interior Reporters Association.

The event brought together prominent figures from both journalism and the government, underscoring the vital role of crime reporting in safeguarding public interests.

The association’s key leaders included were Chairman Shakeel Qarar, Vice Chairman Naeem Janjua, President Qamar Al-Manawar, and Secretary General Zulqarnain Haider stood at the forefront, pledging their commitment to upholding the values of journalism and integrity.

Other notable office-bearers who took the oath included Senior Vice President Adil Tanoli, Vice Presidents Naeem Asghar and Bilal Afridi, Information Secretary Nasir Butt, and Finance Secretary Saqib Syed.

During his address, Minister Naqvi congratulated the new office bearers and praised the association for its critical role in bridging the gap between the media and the Ministry of Interior.

"The Crime and Interior Reporters Association and the Ministry of Interior share a deep-rooted connection. We rely on your work to bring transparency and accountability to the public," Naqvi remarked.

However, the minister’s message was not just one of praise but also a call to action.

He urged the newly appointed reporters to take a proactive role in identifying and exposing criminal mafias operating within Islamabad.

"You are the eyes and ears of the city," Naqvi emphasized. "Your investigative work is essential in combating the growing menace of organized crime."

Naqvi expressed hope that the association would continue to elevate the standards of professional journalism, ensuring that ethical practices remain at the core of every investigation and report. "I am confident that this association will lead by example in promoting fact-based, responsible reporting, which is crucial for both the security and awareness of our society," he said.

With increasing challenges faced by reporters, especially those covering crime and corruption, Minister Naqvi reassured journalists that their safety would be a top priority. "We are committed to ensuring that every journalist, especially those in the field, has the protection they need to do their job without fear. You have my full support," he promised.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed sense of purpose, as the journalists vowed to continue their mission of holding those in power accountable while shedding light on the darker corners of the city.

With the backing of the Ministry of Interior, the Islamabad Crime and Interior Reporters Association aims to play a key role in shaping the future of investigative journalism in Pakistan.