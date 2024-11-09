Mohsin Naqvi calls for national unity, revival of Iqbal’s vision on poet-philosopher’s birth Anniversay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) In a commemorative message on the birth anniversary of the renowned poet and philosopher, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the enduring relevance of Iqbal’s philosophy for Pakistan’s progress and unity.

Highlighting Iqbal’s significant role in inspiring a vision for an independent homeland, Naqvi underscored how this idea was ultimately brought to fruition under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“Allama Iqbal presented the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent, and Quaid-e-Azam transformed this vision into reality,” Naqvi remarked, noting the profound impact of Iqbal's poetry in mobilizing Muslims for independence. Naqvi paid tribute to Iqbal’s work, which he said awakened a sense of unity, self-respect, and resilience among Muslims of the time. Iqbal’s emphasis on “Khudi” (selfhood), Naqvi explained, was a philosophy that empowered individuals to shape their own destinies, a principle that he urged Pakistanis to embrace today.

In his message, Naqvi called upon the nation to revisit Iqbal’s teachings to tackle modern challenges with a renewed sense of collective strength. “No one else will shape our destiny; we must do it ourselves, as this is the path to success,” he stressed.

Drawing from Iqbal’s ideas, Naqvi emphasized that every challenge Pakistan faces can be met with unity and resolve.

He reiterated Iqbal’s vision for a self-sufficient, unified Muslim community and urged Pakistanis to draw inspiration from this in overcoming national issues.

Naqvi also highlighted the philosopher’s influence on the youth, recognizing him as a mentor whose ideas could guide and empower future generations. “Allama Iqbal holds the status of a spiritual guide and mentor for the youth,” he stated, emphasizing the potential of Iqbal’s message to inspire young Pakistanis to contribute toward national progress.

Concluding his message, Naqvi called for a national commitment to Iqbal’s philosophy of “Khudi” as a foundation for a prosperous Pakistan.

He noted that there has never been a greater need to understand and apply Iqbal’s ideas, urging the nation to set aside differences and work toward a unified and prosperous future.

He called upon Pakistanis to “make Iqbal’s teachings our guiding light” and to use this occasion to recommit to the values that Iqbal championed.

The interior minister’s message has resonated widely as people across Pakistan remember Iqbal’s legacy on this national holiday, known as Iqbal Day.

Events, seminars, and poetry recitations are being held in various cities to honor Iqbal’s contributions to the nation, with officials, scholars, and citizens reflecting on how Iqbal’s vision continues to inspire Pakistan's journey.