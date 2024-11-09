- Home
- Pakistan
- Mohsin Naqvi calls for national unity, revival of Iqbal’s vision on poet-philosopher’s birth Ann ..
Mohsin Naqvi Calls For National Unity, Revival Of Iqbal’s Vision On Poet-philosopher’s Birth Anniversay
Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) In a commemorative message on the birth anniversary of the renowned poet and philosopher, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the enduring relevance of Iqbal’s philosophy for Pakistan’s progress and unity.
Highlighting Iqbal’s significant role in inspiring a vision for an independent homeland, Naqvi underscored how this idea was ultimately brought to fruition under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
“Allama Iqbal presented the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent, and Quaid-e-Azam transformed this vision into reality,” Naqvi remarked, noting the profound impact of Iqbal's poetry in mobilizing Muslims for independence. Naqvi paid tribute to Iqbal’s work, which he said awakened a sense of unity, self-respect, and resilience among Muslims of the time. Iqbal’s emphasis on “Khudi” (selfhood), Naqvi explained, was a philosophy that empowered individuals to shape their own destinies, a principle that he urged Pakistanis to embrace today.
In his message, Naqvi called upon the nation to revisit Iqbal’s teachings to tackle modern challenges with a renewed sense of collective strength. “No one else will shape our destiny; we must do it ourselves, as this is the path to success,” he stressed.
Drawing from Iqbal’s ideas, Naqvi emphasized that every challenge Pakistan faces can be met with unity and resolve.
He reiterated Iqbal’s vision for a self-sufficient, unified Muslim community and urged Pakistanis to draw inspiration from this in overcoming national issues.
Naqvi also highlighted the philosopher’s influence on the youth, recognizing him as a mentor whose ideas could guide and empower future generations. “Allama Iqbal holds the status of a spiritual guide and mentor for the youth,” he stated, emphasizing the potential of Iqbal’s message to inspire young Pakistanis to contribute toward national progress.
Concluding his message, Naqvi called for a national commitment to Iqbal’s philosophy of “Khudi” as a foundation for a prosperous Pakistan.
He noted that there has never been a greater need to understand and apply Iqbal’s ideas, urging the nation to set aside differences and work toward a unified and prosperous future.
He called upon Pakistanis to “make Iqbal’s teachings our guiding light” and to use this occasion to recommit to the values that Iqbal championed.
The interior minister’s message has resonated widely as people across Pakistan remember Iqbal’s legacy on this national holiday, known as Iqbal Day.
Events, seminars, and poetry recitations are being held in various cities to honor Iqbal’s contributions to the nation, with officials, scholars, and citizens reflecting on how Iqbal’s vision continues to inspire Pakistan's journey.
Recent Stories
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal pays tributes to Allama Iqbal on birth anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Four outlaws arrested in Lakki Marwat2 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms govt’s commitment to supporting state media apparatus2 minutes ago
-
GCWUS holds seminar on Iqbal Day12 minutes ago
-
PM pays tribute to Allama Iqbal; calls for imbibing his vision12 minutes ago
-
Passports Fees-Check complete details here13 minutes ago
-
Bakht Kakar, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani visits trauma center, instructed to provide best treatment to in ..22 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns Quetta railway station blast; directs PPP workers to donate blood for injure ..32 minutes ago
-
110th death anniversary of Allama Iqbal's mother observed42 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns Quetta blast, calls for unity against terrorism52 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal condemns Quetta Railway Station blast1 hour ago
-
147th birthday of Allama Iqbal was celebrated with traditional zeal1 hour ago