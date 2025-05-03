Mohsin Naqvi Calls For Urgent Reforms At National Police Bureau
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the National Police Bureau (NPB) and called for an urgent action plan to modernize the institution in line with contemporary policing needs.
Chairing a high-level meeting on police reforms, the minister emphasized the strategic importance of the NPB in improving the national policing system.
During the visit, Naqvi noted that the bureau has not received adequate attention in the past and stressed that it must now be revitalized to play a central role in shaping policing policy, reforms, and coordination among law enforcement agencies across the country.
"The National Police Bureau has a vital role in developing effective policing strategies nationwide. It must serve as a key institution for policy development, reform initiatives, and inter-agency collaboration," said the minister.
He directed that the NPB redefine its objectives and submit a comprehensive action plan on an emergency basis.
To enhance research and analysis capabilities, Naqvi instructed the immediate procurement of advanced software that would allow in-depth analysis of crime trends across various regions of the country.
In addition, the interior minister emphasized improving the process for issuing police character certificates, directing that it be streamlined and expedited. He also called for strengthening international cooperation and recommended that more officers be sent abroad for training and postings to gain global exposure.
Inspector General Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, Director General of the National Police Bureau, gave a detailed briefing on the bureau’s current functions and challenges.
He agreed that the NPB deserves more attention and development to fulfil its critical mandate effectively.
