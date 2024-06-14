Mohsin Naqvi Calls On President Asif Ali Zardari
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on President Asif Ali Zardari at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here Friday.
During the meeting issues of mutual interest and country's overall situation were discussed in detail.
President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized we need to take Pakistan forward and everyone has to play their role in this regard. He stressed that political parties must prioritize the country's progress and prosperity by fulfilling their democratic and constitutional responsibility. He added we must only think about Pakistan and put aside personal differences.
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi concurred that any challenge can be countered through the power of unity and solidarity.
