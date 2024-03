Mohsin Naqvi calls on Sindh CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, called on the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the Chief Minister House here on Monday.

The Interior Minister felicitated Syed Murad Ali Shah on assuming the charge as the Sindh Chief Minister.

On the occasion, they discussed issues of mutual interests.