Mohsin Naqvi Chairs 2nd Cabinet Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 09:45 PM

The second meeting of the provincial cabinet was held at the Chief Minister's Office on Monday under the chair of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The second meeting of the provincial cabinet was held at the Chief Minister's Office on Monday under the chair of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

The cabinet strongly condemned the Peshawar blast and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives. The CM, ministers and senior officials offered special prayers for the martyrs and speedy recovery of the injured, said a handout issued here.

The cabinet also expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cabinet formally endorsed the appointment of new law officers. According to the court verdict, previous law officers will also remain in their positions, but they will not represent the government in any case.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered to tighten security to protect the life and property of the people and directed that the police should take every measure to maintain law and order. Similarly, entry and exit routes should be strictly monitored throughout the province, he added.

The cabinet was also briefed about the corporate farming policy and the CM directed to present this policy in the next meeting.

Provincial ministers, chief secretary, IGP and senior officers attended the meeting.

